Claiborne County inmate found dead in cell; TBI to investigate

According to officials, an autopsy has been performed but the results are pending and will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate at Claiborne County jail was found dead in his cell on October 10.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Joseph Burkhart was arrested by New Tazewell Police on October 9 and was transported to Claiborne County Jail. Burkhart was booked into the jail at 8:56p.m. and charged with public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Burkhart was found unresponsive in his cell. Claiborne County EMS responded and Burkhart was declared dead shortly afterward.

TBI will be investigating the death. An autopsy has been performed but the results are pending and will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.