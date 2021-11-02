Claiborne County Sheriff's Department searching for missing Harrogate woman last seen Feb. 3

Officials said that Beverly Laws has been missing since Feb. 3 an could be in Tazewell, Caryville or Newport, Tennessee. She could also be in Cherokee or Asheville.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing Harrogate woman.

They said that Beverly Laws was last seen on Feb. 3 and that they have information indicating she could have been in Tazewell, Caryville or Newport, Tennessee. She could also have been in Cherokee or Asheville, North Carolina.

Officials said that she is around 5'0" and weighs around 100 pounds. She is 61 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said that she was known to drive a black 2013 Nissan Altima with some damage on the rear passenger side. The car had Tennessee tags, "8J5-5P1."

Officials said that Laws recently suffered a severe injury and that there are concerns for her welfare.