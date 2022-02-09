All Grainger County Schools, except Washburn, will dismiss early today

The early dismissal comes after a fire in a restroom at Rutledge Middle School, according to Grainger County Schools.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — All schools in the Grainger County School District, except Washburn School, will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. today.

The early dismissal comes after a fire in a restroom at Rutledge Middle School, according to Grainger County Schools.

"We do not feel comfortable bringing student back into the building at this time," GCS said in a Facebook post.

Students at Rutledge Middle will be picked up and load buses from Rutledge Elementary School, according to GCS.

Initially, Rutledge Middle students were evacuated to the baseball field. However, the students were moved to the gym at Rutledge Elementary. All students are safe.

No students are currently allowed back inside the middle school.