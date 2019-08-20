CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks confirmed that Deputy Noah Arnwine was fired by the jail administrator on Monday, Aug. 19 for insubordination.

“He was given a direct order to go work in a tower and he refused, and that’s it,” Brooks said.

Arnwine was previously under scrutiny after he played "Russian Roulette" with his .38-caliber revolver and fired through a patrol car windshield while riding as a passenger on I-75 last fall, according to a sheriff's office investigation.

The incident happened near Philadelphia, Tennessee, at 3:58 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

July 29, 2019: Claiborne deputy still on the job months after he played 'Russian Roulette' on I-75, fired through windshield, documents show

The gunshot damaged the patrol car windshield and, a memorandum obtained by 10News said, it "put several lives in danger due to the possibility of a stray round accidentally striking one of the vehicles and/or the occupants inside."

It also said Officer Arnwine put the life of his fellow officer at risk due to "his reckless action" of playing with a firearm in a moving vehicle.

In a memorandum, Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Mark Ellis recommended Arnwine be placed into a position that doesn't require the carrying of a firearm while the incident was investigated further.

However, Arnwine kept his job. He had worked for the department for several years, according to Brooks.

The department fired Ellis for a charge tied to an unrelated case. The lawyer for Ellis claims he did nothing wrong.