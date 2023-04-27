Celebration of life announced for fallen firefighter

Roy L. Sewell Jr. died Monday after a rollover fire engine crash in Claiborne County on Cedar Fork Road.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A celebration of life for a 27-year-old firefighter captain is happening on Saturday, according to the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

All friends and emergency service vehicles are asked to line up at DeRoyal Industries in New Tazewell between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Personnel will walk across the street to Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home and will load Sewell for his final ride at 12:50 p.m.

The procession is scheduled to depart the funeral home at 1 p.m. and travel to Claiborne High School for a Celebration of Life Service with Fire Service Honors at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be held immediately following the memorial service.