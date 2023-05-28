TFD: Former firefighter dead after rollover crash in Claiborne Co.

The car also had three juveniles that were properly restrained in their car seats, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A former firefighter is dead after a rollover crash on Wheeler Road Friday morning, according to the Tazewell Fire Department.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at around 11:15 a.m., the driver was driving northbound on Wheeler Road when the car's right set of tires went into the ditch row.

The driver overcorrected crossing into the southbound lanes, then overcorrected again causing the car to spin and slide into the northbound ditch row, THP said. The car, then, rolled over onto its driver's side.

Besides the driver, the car also had three juveniles. All were properly restrained in their car seats, according to the report.

Then around 11:30 a.m., the North Claiborne Fire Department and Harrogate Fire Department were dispatched to the crash and possible entrapment, TFD said.

TFD was requested to respond as another mutual aid department.

Arriving at the scene, HFD found multiple people in the car. Fire departments and EMS personnel removed the people from the crash to be taken to a hospital, TFD said.