x
Claiborne Hancock Grainger Union

Grainger County Schools announces death of Superintendent James Atkins

According to an obituary, Dr. James Atkins was 59 when he died on Sunday, March 27.
Credit: GCS

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Grainger County Schools announced the death of its superintendent, Dr. James Atkins.

In a Facebook post, the district wrote, "he will be missed more than words can express. Our hearts go out to his family during [these] difficult times."

According to an obituary, Atkins was 59 when he died on Sunday, March 27.

It also said he "was devoted to his family and loved them more than life itself." He was a member of Bethel Mission Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Atkins Cemetery in Broken Valley, according to his obituary.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James Atkins, Superintendent of Grainger County Schools. ...

Posted by Grainger County Schools- Official Site on Monday, March 28, 2022

    

