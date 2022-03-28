Grainger County Schools announces death of Superintendent James Atkins

According to an obituary, Dr. James Atkins was 59 when he died on Sunday, March 27.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, Grainger County Schools announced the death of its superintendent, Dr. James Atkins.

In a Facebook post, the district wrote, "he will be missed more than words can express. Our hearts go out to his family during [these] difficult times."

It also said he "was devoted to his family and loved them more than life itself." He was a member of Bethel Mission Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Atkins Cemetery in Broken Valley, according to his obituary.