GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — All Grainger County schools, except Washburn School, are closing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the school system announced.

A water main break at Bean Station Elementary caused the closure.

A spokesperson from the Grainger County School District told 10News that when one school closes, most others in the school district have to close as well because of shared school bus routes.