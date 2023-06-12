TBI: Man indicted after making threats against Hancock County officials

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents found that Marty Rouse threatened to harm Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and an investigator with the DA's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A grand jury has indicted a Sneedville man after he made threats against public officials, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

In January, District Attorney General Dan Armstrong requested TBI special agents investigate allegations involving 45-year-old Marty Ray Rouse, according to the TBI.

During the course of the investigation, agents found that Rouse made statements threatening to harm Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and an investigator with the DA's Office, the TBI said.

Rouse was charged with two counts of retaliation. On Monday, he was served in the Hancock County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges, according to the TBI.