The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the fire occurred in Luttrell on Sunday, Jan. 29.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is working alongside the Union County Sheriff's Office after four children and one adult died in a house fire on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to the TBI.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.