TWRA: Fisherman dies after falling off boat into Holston River

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A South Carolina fisherman died after he fell from a boat into the Holston River in Grainger County on Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The incident happened downstream of Smoky Island near 147 Mary Lane in Rutledge, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA said 75-year-old Robert Cogan fell overboard from a drift boat while on a guided trout fishing trip with another fisherman.

The fishing guide entered the water and pulled Cogan to the shore. He performed CPR until Grainger County EMS arrived, according to TWRA.

Efforts to revive Cogan failed and he was pronounced dead on the scene, the TWRA said.