Union County experiencing technology issues on Election Day

UNION COUNTY, Tenn — Voters in Union County are experiencing headaches after ID Readers stopped working, according to Union County Commissioner Jeff Brantley.

When ID Readers don't work, the fallback is ledger books with voter information. Those ledger books, along with provisional ballots, were not delivered to precincts this morning, Brantley said.

Ledger books and provisional ballots are now being sent out to polling locations, according to Brantley.

Brantley called the morning "chaotic" and he now fears the election could be swayed based on voters leaving the polls and not returning.

The Director of Communications of the Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Julia Bruck, said they are in contact with Union County election officials.

"There was not an issue with voting machines, Bruck said. There was an issue with checking voters in to vote. We are told all polling locations are open and processing voters."