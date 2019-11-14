CLAXTON, Tenn. — A mother in Anderson County is upset because she says her daughter's bus driver blew past nearly a dozen kids at the bus stop Wednesday morning.

The driver makes the stop on the way to Claxton Elementary everyday.

It happened on Edgemoor Road just a few miles from the elementary school.

The speed limit is 50 miles an hour on that road.

Tarika Mason's cold Wednesday morning routine went right out the window.

"At that point, we saw the bus go straight across," Mason said. "He didn't even stop....it was 19 degrees when we left out of my house."

She said the regular school bus blew past her 6-year-old daughter and nearly a dozen other kids.

"Something simple like this, what if someone had already gone to work? What's a child to do? How is a child going to get back in the house?" Mason said.

She says she had no idea why the driver skipped the stop.

"He told the kids previously that they need to be standing right up there," Mason said, as she pointed to the edge of the road. "So I told my kids and the other kids, because I come up here every morning, they were not going to stand at the corner, because it's so dangerous."

She called the school and the bus line, but never got a full explanation.

10News reached out to the district for a response.

A spokesperson said the driver "went through normal procedures of turning his amber lights on and slowing down in preparation for the normal stop."

The district said he didn't see any students, so he kept driving.

All of the students at the bus stop got to school safely thanks to several parents who were able to create a carpool.

"If you see kids in this area walking, why not stop?" Mason said.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration's website said children should get to the bus stop at least five minutes before.

It said it's important to show your child where to stand--at least six feet away.

Also, remind your kids to not get on the bus until it makes a complete stop.

"If you have any kids catching the bus, please walk them to the bus stop, stay there until they're on the bus," Mason said.