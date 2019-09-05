KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's graduation time in Knox County!

Ceremonies for the district's 16 high schools are scheduled for next week at Thompson-Boling Arena on the UT campus.

Because there are multiple ceremonies happening each day, parking could be difficult and some distance away. KCS says anyone attended a graduation should allow plenty of time to park and find their seats before the ceremony begins.

Also, be aware that the university's clear bag policy will be enforced, just like for sporting events and concerts.Guests will be allowed to enter the arena with one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. A small clutch purse no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches is also allowed. You can get more details here.

Graduation schedule:

Tuesday, May 14:

Central, 5:30 p.m.

South-Doyle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15:

Career Magnet Academy, 3 p.m.

Halls, 5:30 p.m.

Gibbs, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 16:

L&N STEM Academy, 3 p.m.

Austin-East, 5:30 p.m.

Hardin Valley Academy, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 17:

Dr. Paul Kelley Academy, 3 p.m.

West, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18:

Powell, 9 a.m.

Carter, 11:30 a.m.

Fulton, 2 p.m.

Karns, 4:30 p.m.

Farragut, 7:30 p.m.

Commencement for the Knoxville Adaptive Education Center will be at 10 a.m. on May 14, at KAEC.

Commencement for the Ridgedale School will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 14, at Ridgedale.

You can also watch all Knox County High School commencements streaming live online at knoxgrads.com.