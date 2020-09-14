Cleveland Police searching for senior adult couple who got lost driving home from Gatlinburg

Their family told police that Ken has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The couple is driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu.

CLEVELAND, Tenn — The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a senior adult couple who got lost while driving home from Gatlinburg on Saturday.

Officials said Betty Hicks, 87, and husband Ken Hicks, 82, left their residence in Cleveland Saturday around 10 a.m. to drive to Gatlinburg. On their way home, they became disoriented and confused, causing them to get lost.

Their family told police that Ken has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The couple is driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone who comes in contact with this couple or their vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1.