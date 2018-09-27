Update on Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m.: Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed the entire length of Clingmans Dome Road until further notice, as the search for Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements continues.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A search for a missing hiker 53-year-old hiker from Cleves, Ohio is underway in the Clingmans Dome area, according to National Park Service spokesperson Julena Campbell.

Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements was hiking with her daughter on the Forney Ridge Trail, near Andrews Bald when the two separated on Tuesday, Sept. 25, according to a park spokeswoman. She was last seen around 5 p.m. about a quarter mile from Andrews Bald.

Andrews Bald is a mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains. It's known as the highest grassy bald in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is one of two grassy balds maintained in the range by the park service.

Park officials said they were alerted that Clements was missing on Tuesday evening and begin to search the area with no success.

Additional personnel were called in and officials expanded the search area on Wednesday, but poor weather conditions have made it difficult.

"The weather has certainly not helped this search," said park spokeswoman Julena Campbell. "Up in the higher elevations of the park it remains very foggy and very wet. And so that gives us limited visibility as well as making the conditions slippery for our searchers that are out there on trail and off trail."

Searchers spent Wednesday night on the Appalachian Trail attempting to locate Clements and interview any hikers in the area.

About 40 trained members of the park's Search and Rescue Team were searching Thursday morning.

"Our searchers come back pretty tired and pretty wet from the field but we keep sending new folks out there as needed," Campbell said.

According to NPS, Clements is a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods: call or 1-888-653-0009, nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov, or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS”, or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it as more information becomes available.

