Clingmans Dome Road is expected to open two days ahead of schedule in the Smokies this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the road will reopen to cars on the morning of Saturday, March 30.

The road leads to the popular Clingmans Dome -- the highest peak in the Smokies.

The road closes each winter due to treacherous icy conditions. Rangers said the road could close again for short stretches if we see and more snow or ice.

It's typically at least 10 degrees cooler at elevation compared to the foothills.