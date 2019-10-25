KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League recognized "The Clinton 12" Thursday night for their incredible impact during the civil rights movement.

The group desegregated Clinton High School in 1956 and made it the first integrated school in the South.

At the Equal Opportunity Awards Gala, the league honored the group with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award.

"To think about the sacrifice of high school students and what it meant for us going forward, it was extremely moving. Not only for us but for the Clinton 12 as well," Knoxville Area Urban League President and CEO Phyllis Nichols said.

“The Clinton 12” include: Maurice Soles, Anna TheresserCaswell, Alfred Williams, Regina Turner Smith, William R. Latham, Gail Ann Epps Upton, Ronald Gordon “Poochie” Hayden, Robert Thacker, Minnie Ann Dickie Jones, Bobby Cain, Alvah McSwain and Jo Ann Crozier Allen Boyce.

The Clinton 12 walked through a mob of people just to get to class in the late summer of 1956.

In August of this year, they re-walked the route to school at a ceremony to honor the impact of "The Clinton 12" on the civil rights movement.

Volunteer, minority business and corporate leadership awards were also honored. The other award winners were: John Nolan of SunTrust Bank, Volunteer of the Year; Gam’s Hair Fashions and owner Gary Gamble, Minority Business of the Year; and Covenant Health and Debi Welch, senior vice president of human resources, Corporate Leadership award.

