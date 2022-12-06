Clinton Fire Department gets $17,485 grant to buy stabilization equipment

The equipment will be used to stabilize vehicles that were involved in crashes, or to stabilized a damaged structure during an emergency.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said Monday they received a grant to help them buy equipment used to stabilize vehicles and structures during emergencies.

They received $17,485 to buy stabilization cribbing, which will help firefighters as they conduct operations during an emergency. According to a release, all firefighters at CFD are trained in emergency vehicle extrication techniques, using tools like the "Jaws of Life" to save people. The new cribbing will help them safely conduct those operations.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave the fire department the grant, according to the release. The grant is part of more than $71 million given to public safety organizations across the U.S., according to the release.

They said most of the money was raised through donations across the U.S.