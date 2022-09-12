KFD investigating after responding to 3 'suspicious' fires around Clinton Highway on Friday morning

No one was hurt in the fires. Crews said they initially responded to a dumpster fire at the Clinton Plaza when two other fires were spotted nearby.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to three different fires early Friday morning around the Clinton Plaza off Clinton Highway.

No one was hurt in the fires. The first happened around 5:23 a.m. Friday at the 5000 block of Clinton Highway.

Fire crews said they were initially responding to a dumpster fire at a vacant building next to a collision repair center, saying other units noticed a different fire behind BinMayhem in the same parking lot.

Crews then responded to a third fire at the nearby Inskip Ballfield a short time later.