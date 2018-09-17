Clinton — Fletcher Bean is preparing a temporary home.

"I know how it feels to have horses and not...have shelter," Bean said. "It ain't going to cost nobody nothing, because it's a bad deal what they're going through."

Florence forced thousands of families to evacuate, but some of their pets can't just live in a hotel. Some need a little more room in their home.

Bean manages Sport Horse Center Arena in Clinton. The facility is opening up 15 stalls for anyone who needs to shelter their horse after Hurricane Florence.

"If you've got dogs and cats--if you get evacuated, you can load them up and run 40, 50 miles down the interstate and get away from it and find a motel that's pet friendly. But a 800, 900, 1200 pound horse--no one's set up to facilitate it."

Bean says he hasn't received horses just yet, but has for disasters in the past.

"We've had a few tornado-type victims that have come through...they were down in West Tennessee, Bean said. "This barn has been a disaster relief barn before."

Normally, horses have health certificate requirements from a veterinarian to cross state lines. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture suspended these for evacuees, which Bean says will speed up the process.

"A lot of people, their horses never leave their property," Bean said. "A lot of them don't have the health card, and they'd have to get vets. And it slows the whole process down when you're trying to evacuate."

Trying to evacuate is already hard enough.

"We're opened up, and we'll take whatever and take care of whatever until they get everything back in order down there."

He says you can stop by the stable or call if you or someone you know needs a place for their animals.

Sport Horse Center Arena is at 500 Miller Road in Clinton. You can call them at 865-382-0285.

