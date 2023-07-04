'There's grief, there's mourning, there's tears' | Clinton Elementary School grieves child who died in house fire

"No amount of schooling or experience prepares you for losing a student," said a Clinton Elementary School teacher.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victims of a Clinton fire that killed two people late Wednesday evening. They said 62-year-old Timmy Joe Morris and 11-year-old Isaac Shrader died in the house fire.

Shrader's school, Clinton Elementary School, brought in counselors for parents, students and teachers. Based on WBIR's reporting, Isaac is now at least the seventh child to die in a house fire since December.

That includes two children in Cumberland County, four in Union County and now one in Anderson County.

Shrader's teachers and principal said they remember him as a boy with a big heart.

"He instantly would win you over and steal your heart," said Taylor Bailey.

Bailey is a fifth-grade reading and social studies teacher. She taught Shrader. His teachers had just awarded him an award for his characteristics of responsibility days before he died. Bailey said that is a trait he proudly embraced.

"My favorite last memories were, we took a social studies quiz and he made a 100 on it, and he was so excited," Bailey said.

Shrader's last day at school was Wednesday.

His teachers -- Mrs. Bailey and Mrs. Christin Webb -- said he was "as happy as he can be" in all his classes.

"We talked about how no amount of schooling or experience prepares you for losing a student," Webb said.

She taught Shrader math and science.

The morning after the fire, Shrader's grandparents called the school to tell them what happened.

"They are our children. We love them with all that we have," Webb said.

The assistant principal of Clinton Elementary School described the school's relationship with his parents as a family. Where one hurts, so do others.

"You think about how families respond, right? There's grief, there's mourning, there's tears and that's what happened here," said Abbey Kidwell, the school's assistant principal.

She said in the last 48 hours — people have stepped up to support family, friends and teachers of Isaac.

Kidwell said the school has a close relationship with Shrader's family. She said when Isaac's dad heard of his son's death – he leaned on the school for help and guidance.