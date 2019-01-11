CLINTON, Tenn. — Crews in Clinton will spend the next few days cleaning up damage caused by five minutes of wind.

"We had probably close to fifty calls for service," said Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

That includes everything from fallen trees, blown away car ports and more.

"We had an air conditioner fly off a building and land on a car," said Becker.

Trees damaged windows, porches and fences.

But for Kenneth Reaves, it was all of the above.

He was taking a nap when a massive tree fell into his bedroom.

"I had to squeeze out, literally the ceiling was on top of me," said Reaves.

From the inside, the ceiling is now a wall, and the wall is gone.

"That is the roof the shingles literally and my bed, my head was laying right there," he said, pointing to where the tree trunk laid.

He made it out of his bedroom without a scratch.

"When walls and ceilings are falling around you, you pretty much know you gotta get out," said Reaves.

But it wasn't over yet.

"Here's the real view," he said, walking to the front door.

A second tree fell on his car port.

"That one there I heard it and felt it. It was scary," said Reaves.

Luckily his car wasn't parked there.

It was spared, just like his life.

"I just never imagined something like this happening," said Reaves. "It's always somebody else until it happens to you."

Reaves has insurance and family to help him while finds a new place to live.

Through it all, he's just glad he's not hurt.

"There's always a new home, it's just material things," he said.

Clinton Public Works will be cleaning up trees for the next few days.

Police ask people keep away from things like downed power lines as they clean up and make repairs.