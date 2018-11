Clinton, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was struck this morning by a vehicle in front of Clinton Middle School.

The vehicle did not stop, but a person and vehicle of interest has since been located, according to Clinton Police Department Chief Vaughn Becker.

The incident happened at 8:15 a.m. Clinton PD said it doesn’t appear the vehicle was speeding, but it did happen in the school zone.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

