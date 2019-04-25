CLINTON, Tenn. — Hundreds of parents have signed a petition aimed at letting the Clinton girls recreational softball league use the fields at Jaycee Park, where they used to play.

Two years ago, the city of Clinton told the girls rec softball league they could no longer play or practice at Jaycee Park with the boy's baseball team, and that park was strictly for boys.

"We feel our girls are being discriminated against with all this as we have to just take whatever is given to us without access to all the facilities," a grandparent of a player, Don Weaver said.

Right now, the girls league has to work around high school and middle school teams that are first priority. They use the Clinton Community Center Field and Lake Front Park.

"The main thing we're seeing now is a lot of parents pulling their kids out of Clinton softball for the ongoing battle for access," Weaver said.

A petition online has nearly 500 signatures claiming that officials with the Parks and Recreation Department aren't giving the girls the same opportunity as the boys, and it's not fair that only the girls team has to sacrifice.

"People are relating to what we are trying to resolve here," Weaver said.

Parent said the fields the girls have to play on now are either shared with area schools or taken over with bridge construction, making parking impossible.

"We have to walk a couple of blocks with all the gear and sometimes in the dark," Weaver said.

Jason Brown, the city's Parks and Recreation director said they have parking lots close enough to the field for people to walk. He also said the city didn't know that bridge construction was going to start this early.

"We have never denied anyone an opportunity," Jason Brown said.

Brown said the reason they moved the girls in the first place was to give them access to more fields and grow the program.

"It just seems like a political dodge. If we aren't being denied, why aren't our girls able to play at Jaycee Park?" Weaver asked.

Brown also brought up the fact that the boys program has nearly double that of the girls, which grandparents say is comparing apples to oranges.

Brown said the boys rec league has 325 kids and the girls team has 175.

"It was very easy to get us out of here. It was a stroke of a pen. I feel it could be that easy to get the access back," Weaver said.

Brown also said he thinks the current situation should work, but puts much of the blame on those who manage the teams schedules. He said while some people say they don't have a place to practice, he's frequently sees city fields that aren't being used.