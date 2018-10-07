Clinton's longtime Chief of Police, Rick Scarbrough, will leave the department to pursue a new role as the executive director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center.

Scarbrough will succeed LEIC’s current director Don Green, who is retiring July 31 after 10 years with the center.

His start date is Aug. 1. Scarbrough has served as Clinton’s police chief since 2002.

He has worked with the city of Clinton since 1995 when he started as a community education officer. According to the city of Clinton, Scarbrough has 29 years of law enforcement experience. He spent 6 years at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and 23 with Clinton, serving as chief hte last 16.

Since 2015, he has served part-time as an instructor for several LEIC classes including STOP Domestic Violence awareness training, capital budgeting, leadership and community policing.

“Rick not only has strong law enforcement ties throughout the state, he’s also very familiar with LEIC and its training having served as an instructor for the last three years,” said IPS Vice President Herb Byrd III. “We appreciate everything Don has worked diligently to accomplish with LEIC and are confident that Rick will continue building upon the agency’s success.”

Clinton city manager Roger Houck announced Scarbrough's departure Tuesday.

“When I say mixed emotions, I’m excited for the opportunity my friend has, but as City Manager I obviously hate to lose him as our Police Chief,” said Houck.

Houck also said Assistant Chief Vaughn Becker will take over as interim chief effective Aug. 1.

Scarbrough has said he is eager to get started full-time with LEIC and is looking forward to this opportunity with UT.

“I’m enthusiastic about what we can do at LEIC and look forward to working with law enforcement professionals across the state,” he said. “The men and women that represent the respected profession of law enforcement will be our number one priority.”

According to a release, LEIC is one of six agencies in the IPS organization. It provides training for the law enforcement community across the nation. The center offers the National Forensic Academy and the Southeastern Leadership Academy as well as individual courses on forensic investigation, school safety, response to an active shooter and officer decision making.

