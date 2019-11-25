CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton Police Department investigators said Saturday's heavy rains caused a road bed failure on Clinton's Clinch Avenue.

Officers said the failure affected the road's northbound lanes in an area just north of Lewallen Bridge. They said the bridge itself is not affected -- just the traffic lanes on Clinch Avenue near South Seivers Boulevard.

According to a CPD Facebook post, TDOT restricted traffic to one lane in each direction. TDOT's contractor for the Lewallen Bridge replacement project is working on repairs, and the post said crews will work "around the clock" until the road is stabilized.

CPD advised drivers to use caution and drive slowly in the work zone. Traffic back-ups and delays during peak hours are expected for the next several days.

