A Clinton utility worker is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shocked while replacing an old power line.

According to Rodney Quarles, the electric operations supervisor with the Clinton Utilities Board, the worker was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be evaluated after being shocked and burned.

It happened in front of the Clinton Post Office just before noon Tuesday.

Quarles said the worker was replacing a line when the old line came in contact with an energized line and the steel pole holding the lines up. The power went to ground, shocking the worker who was near the pole.

Quarles said the man was an employee with CUB and not a contractor.