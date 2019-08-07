CLINTON, Tenn. — A Disney Channel star and successful actor with ties to the Clinton 12 died over the weekend.

Even as a teenager, Cameron Boyce knew the importance of his family's history.

"I always say he was wise beyond his years," Green McAdoo Cultural Center director Marilyn Hayden said.

Hayden said those years didn't last long enough.

The actor, known for his roles on the Disney Channel and alongside Adam Sandler in Grownups, died Saturday.

He was 20 years old.

"I was sick," Hayden said. "I was literally sick."

Hayden was there when Cameron visited the center in January of 2016.

He filmed a documentary for the Disney Channel.

It honored his grandmother, Clinton 12 member Jo Ann Allen Boyce.

"I've always known that she was incredible, but now, everyone else knows," Cameron Hayden said, speaking in the documentary in 2016.

"He said if he was going to honor anybody, it would be his grandmother and the other students that integrated Clinton High School," Hayden said.

The Timeless Heroes documentary won a daytime Emmy.

"You know, here he is a star and a celebrity and you know he comes down to this little small town," Hayden said. "And it's just like, he's Cameron Boyce--not a Disney actor, not a celebrity, just the grandson of a student who integrated Clinton High School in 1956."

Hayden said he wanted to help the center.

"We had kind of talked about maybe ways we could do some type of fundraiser for Green McAdoo," Hayden said. "He said he would be glad to do anything he could."

Hayden said she spoke to Jo Ann Allen Boyce after Cameron passed away.

"She said 'Marilyn, you never expect to bury your kids or your grandkids,'" Hayden said. "I said, 'Well I understand. It's like they always say, God always takes the best and leaves the rest of us to be judged a little longer. Just know he was special.'"

A family member said the family planned to have a reunion in Knoxville this weekend.