Knoxville — Talk about a close call!

A driver and passenger walked away from a crash where a fence post came through the windshield and into the cab of their truck!

The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Scott Lane on Thursday and posted the pictures on its Facebook page.

The driver told deputies they swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road and into a fence. As you can see in the photos, one of those fence posts slammed through the center of the windshield and into the truck, luckily missing the driver and passenger!

KCSO said they were thankful no one was injured, and wanted to remind everyone to please watch out for deer, especially this time of year.

There is usually an increase in crashes involving deer in November and December because it is mating and hunting season. This increased activity can cause deer to be less aware of their surroundings and more likely to go straight into traffic.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol suggest the following tips to prevent an incident:

When you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit

Be attentive and drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk

Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. This could cause the vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run

When you spot a deer, slow down immediately, proceed slowly when passing

If you do collide with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human.

Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.

If an incident does occur call move your vehicle as far off the road as possible and call local law enforcement.

