KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you can spare some money, Knoxville's grand entertainment palace could use a little help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The Tennessee Theatre, the state's official theater, has had to cancel 34 concerts and other events since closing March 14. It's also had to return more than $500,000 in ticket refunds, executive director Becky Hancock said in a message to patrons.
It's also lost out on concessions revenue such as beer and food sales and rental income from other events, Hancock said.
All of that helps the Tennessee keep its doors open. The lush venue opened in 1928 and is a favorite among visiting artists.
Contributions are welcome, Hancock said. "Any amount" will help while the Gay Street institution's stage is dark.
You can learn more about how to give here.
In the meantime, maintenance and upkeep must continue and with the weeks of closure, there's been time to catch up on some chores, Hancock said.
For example, crews have replaced all the bulbs in the decorative light fixtures in the lobby and foyer areas. The new LED bulbs will be immediately recognizable when patrons return, she said.
"We know that you're going to notice those as soon as you come back to see us," Hancock said.
They've also fixed all the broken and loose seats in the house -- "just generally things we haven't had time to do in the past."
Most staff has been working from home. she said, and practicing safe social distancing.
The virus also has affected business for the smaller Bijou Theater down the street on Gay Street. Many shows have been canceled or are being rescheduled.
Among those that have had to be put off are Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Liz Phair and Rickie Lee Jones.