The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it is not approving Jamestown Regional Medical Center's application to be re-entered into their program.

This means the Rennova-owned hospital will remain barred from billing the federal government for patients if it were to re-open.

The CMS removed the hospital from receiving federal payments on June 12, saying it failed to maintain compliance with the Conditions of Participation.

The CMS opened the case in February after the Tennessee State Survey Agency conducted a survey into complaints over payroll checks and bills not being paid.

Rennova closed the doors of the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in June after the Federal Government pulled funding for Medicare and Tenncare patients.

Fentress County executive Jimmy Johnson said the hospital was low on many supplies it needed to continue operating.

Rennova said the closure is only temporary, but months later hasn't said how or when it plans to re-open -- leaving Jamestown, Fentress County and areas around there without advanced medical care.

