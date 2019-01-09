Here's your reminder. Monday is Labor Day, which is a federal holiday so all post offices and banks will be closed.

FedEx and UPS will not be delivering.

In Knoxville, all city offices will be closed, but there will be garbage and recycling pickup.

Labor Day marks the end of summer and that means a few things will be closing for the season.

Monday is the last day of the season for Dollywood's Splash Country.

Most public pools will shut down after this weekend too.

But summer activities aren't all gone.

Knox County splash pads will stay open through next Sunday.

River sports rentals at Meads Quarry are still open.

Movies on Market Square starts next week with "Back to the Future."

