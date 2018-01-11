Knoxville — Lawyers both suing and defending a company in the massive cleanup of the 2008 Kingston coal ash disaster will make closing statements Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Tom Varlan will hear arguments Friday morning on motions for judgment as a matter of law.

Final witnesses were called Thursday after a trial that began Oct. 16 before Chief U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan.

Former employees of Jacobs Engineering have filed suit, alleging the company failed to warn them and protect them against the dangers of coal ash.

The workers had been hired to help clean up after a cell holding liquid ash collapsed in the middle of the night at the TVA's Kingston plant and spread across the countryside.

Coal fly ash is a dry, dusty power before it's flattened.

The workers allege the ash contained carcinogens that made many sick and killed some. They say they weren't allowed to take protective measures such as wear masks against exposure the toxic substances.

The company denies it subjected workers to life-threatening conditions. TVA hired Jacobs to oversee cleanup.

This is the first phase of a legal process. If jurors find the company at fault, a separate proceeding will be heard about possible damages.

An aerial view of the damage after the TVA coal ash spill in Dec. 2008

WBIR

© 2018 WBIR