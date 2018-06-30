ST. LOUIS - More than a thousand blind and visually impaired people from all over the country are in St. Louis this weekend for the American Council for the Blind conference.

And groups from many states are pushing for a new focus on fitness among the visually impaired.

Thirteen teams competed in a fitness competition, judging which group of 25 people could walk the most steps over the span of 9 months.

Club VIBES from Knoxville won. They walked more than 9 million steps some months!

“We’re not trying to talk smack because we told our group we’re not doing that because this is all about fun and social. It’s just awesome to meet others who are motivated to be dedicated to health and wellness,” Sue Buckley said.

It’s a realm some shy away from, but after this competition, they have a better understanding of their abilities.

"Can blind people use the equipment? Can blind people take the classes? Can blind people get out and run? The answer to all of those is yes, but blind people don't always know that. And the people servicing them don't always know that, so they look at the barrier instead of how it can be done,” said. Robin House with the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri.

The convention runs through July 6.

