Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough has not been suspended from the team after his arrest, Heupel says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel announced Monday that Tennessee Football safety Jaylen McCollough has not been suspended from the team following his arrest earlier this month.

During his Monday media conference about the upcoming homecoming game against UT Martin, Heupel said he looked forward to having McCollough back in the lineup soon.

McCollough is facing an aggravated assault charge, and the warrant from his arrest states that he punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.

Earlier in the season, Tennessee was quick to cut two players who were arrested.

Sources told WBIR that a local attorney said this case may take weeks to resolve, so Tennessee will hold off on making any swift decision on McCollough before it has gotten all the facts in order.