Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter.

They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are looking for some specific items, and donations should be new. The list of items is below.

Socks (All sizes)

Lightweight flannel shirts or jackets (all sizes)

Hooded sweatshirts for fifth-graders and older

Small throw blankets

They asked people to bring items to the Emergency Operations Center located at 120 Fairground Circle in Newport. There, they said they will collect and take donations to the family resource personnel with Cocke County schools.

They also said the donations will go to students of all Cocke County schools, including Newport Grammar.