Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency urges residents to stay vigilant as risk of rivers flooding increases

Officials said that there was substantial water moving out of Canton, North Carolina and towards Walters Dam Tuesday night.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said that water was moving out of Canton, North Carolina Tuesday evening and towards Walters Dam, possibly flooding areas around The Pigeon River.

They said water levels were at flooding stages around 9:20 p.m. Increased water from Canton would take the river's water levels higher than they have seen in several years, according to officials.

The emergency agency said that residents living or camping near a Cocke County waterway should stay vigilant of the rivers and prepare to evacuate if the order is given.

A flood warning was also in effect until Thursday for the Pigeon River and the French Broad River.

Cocke County Schools also announced that they would be on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, Aug. 18, due to flooding concerns.

They said that they were also working with Walters Dam to prepare for the incoming water. Gates were opened and officials said the dam was functioning as it was designed to.