NEWPORT, Tenn. — Sometimes you just want someone to tell you a story. Thanks to a program from the Cocke County Library, that is as easy as making a phone call.

The library's Dial-A-Story program gives users the option of three stories - Beauty and the Beast, Lazy Jack or The Shepherd's Boy and the Wolf. The stories are recorded and play automatically.

"It's great for kids of all ages," said Elizabeth Hall, director of Stokely Memorial Library. "We even have some older adults who call in."

She also said it is a good option for many caregivers of disabled adults.

Hall said the library had the same program several years ago, but had to stop. Now, it is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Newport.

To hear a story for yourself or play one for someone else, just dial (423) 720-9876. You'll hear an automated menu. You can dial 1 to hear Beauty and the Beast, dial 2 to hear Lazy Jack or dial 3 to hear The Shepherd's Boy and the Wolf.

The stories are several minutes long and include sound effects and music. You can hear them any time, day or night, seven days a week.

RELATED: Rain gardens installed at North Knoxville library are a natural way to absorb rainwater

RELATED: 'I can't pass up that opportunity for them' | Knox County mother supports state push to improve reading levels

Other libraries across the country have similar programs, including Kansas City, San Antonio and Denver.

RELATED: Do you like to read? Then join the effort to make Read City USA a success