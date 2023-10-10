THP: Man facing DUI charges, teen injured after crash in Cocke County on Monday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-40 East near Mile Marker 443, at around 5:20 a.m.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A teen was injured and a man was charged with DUI after a crash in Cocke County on Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened at around 5:20 a.m. Monday on I-40 East, near Mile Marker 443. They said Paulo Iniguez was driving on the highway when his car left the road and hit a sign, causing a tire to burst. The preliminary report said the car then went left across the highway and hit a concrete barrier.

The car then tried to pull onto the right shoulder but was hit by another car. A 17-year-old in Iniguez's car was then ejected from the car and was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

A 10-year-old in the second car also had minor injuries, according to the preliminary report, and was taken to the Newport Medical Center.