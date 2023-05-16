CCSO: Man climbs 20 feet up a tree trying to escape Cocke Co. deputies, arrested on felony warrants

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said deputies pursued Keenan Murphy Jr. through Cocke and Sevier counties, disabling his car before a foot chase ensued.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday a man was in custody on several felony warrants after deputies chased him through Sevier County, Cocke County and up a tree.

They said that after a lengthy car chase, Keenan Murphy Jr., 35, started running away on foot after his car was disabled. Deputies said his car was disabled off Yellow Breeches Road in Sevier County, in an area with a line of large trees.

During the foot chase, CCSO said deputies found him 20 feet up a tree.