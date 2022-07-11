First test message of Cocke County's new mass notification system is a success

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said more than 17,000 messages went out to county residents through text, voice and on their computers.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Monday, the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the first test message of their new mass notification system was a success.

The new system is called Hyper-Reach and sends messages across an area through text messages, voice calls and on their computers. The Cocke County EMA said more than 17,000 messages went out to residents. They said it should have gone out at around 11:11 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone in the county who wants to receive emergency notifications needs to sign up for the service. The Cocke County EMA said they will continue publishing the sign-up link on social media and delivering sign-up flyers to schools in early fall to go home with students.

They also scheduled a recurring test message to go out on the third Tuesday of each month. They said it coincides with monthly communications checks with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

To sign up for the messages, residents will need to fill out a form that includes their address and their name, as well as choose the best way emergency messages can be delivered. They can choose through cell phone, landline, email or through a telecommunications device for people who are deaf.