Cocke Co. Sheriff: Two inmates escaped while on litter crew

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said both inmates have charges of theft, probation violations, drug charges and driving charges.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said Friday two inmates who were on litter duty at around 3 p.m. ran off after telling deputies they needed to use the bathroom.

They said Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard had escaped after telling deputies that they needed to use the bathroom around two minutes apart from each other. They entered some nearby woods on Industrial Road, across from a litter van, off I 25E.

Around ten minutes later, the deputy said he lost sight of both inmates and looked for them for around seven minutes. He then loaded other inmates back into the van and notified dispatch at around 3:35 p.m.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they were searching the area with deputies and K-9 units. However, they said both men may have been picked up.

Anyone with information about the men should call dispatch at 423-623-3064 or 423-623-6004 after 8 a.m.