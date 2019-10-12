The Cocke County Sheriff's Office announced a step to keep schools safe.

The county is more than doubling the number of school resource officers by hiring seven new positions, bringing the county's total to 11 by January 2020.

The men and women will work alongside faculty and children in every school in the district.

The county thanked Governor Bill Lee for awarding the Cocke County Board of Education with a $245,000 annual state grant in order to supply the new positions.

"The officers will be a positive role model for our children by motivating them to become community leaders, to stand against bullying, to help them better understand the dangers of substance abuse and to be responsible, accountable citizens," the CCSO said.