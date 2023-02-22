Cocke Co. EMA looking for man last seen canoeing on the French Broad River

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said the man was canoeing in Madison County, North Carolina, which borders Cocke County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man who was canoeing alone on the French Broad River has gone missing, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

CCEMA said the man was canoeing in Madison County, North Carolina, which borders Cocke County.

Some personal items and the canoe were recovered, CCEMA said.

North Carolina officials haven't submitted a formal request for assistance, but a search operation is being planned by the Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team, according to CCEMA.

Operators will launch kayaks above the state line and conduct a thorough search of the French Board, CCEMA said.

CCEMA is asking anyone living or working near the river to call 911 if they see the missing man.