Cocke County notifies people of wildland fire in Cosby area, crews responding

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said that several agencies responded to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said crews were responding to a wildland fire in Cosby in the areas of Middle Creek Road, Pepper Road and Hickory Hollow.

They asked people to avoid the area, saying there was already barely enough room for emergency vehicles to get to the area. They said anyone living in the area should keep an eye in the direction of smoke if they see or smell it.

They said the county was about to enter a high wind warning as the evening wore on. They said fires could spread quickly in situations where there are high winds.

The county was also moved into "threat condition 4" on Tuesday as the county moved into the high wind warning. It is the lowest threat level, with the level rising for the severity of the threat.

No evacuations had been ordered by 6:20 p.m., according to a social media post. Crews cut lines around the area out of an abundance of caution and were working to protect property, according to officials.