Cocke County worst in TN? Not for moonshiners.

24/7 Wall Street said Cocke County is the worst county in Tennessee. Those that live there disagree.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — 24/7 Wall Street said Cocke County is the worst place to live in Tennessee. They cite life expectancy, poverty and bachelor's degree attainment for their list.

The people who live in Cocke County disagree.

"It's an awesome place," said Laurie Lee, who's lived in Cocke County for 2 years. "Beautiful scenery, beautiful people."

Cocke County has a rich heritage of making moonshine, too.

"Cocke County has always been, at least we claim to be the capital of moonshine in the world," said Kelly Williamson, the owner of Adventure Distilling Co. in Cocke County. "It's just been a part of the heritage here forever."

Williamson points to legendary moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, who lived in Cocke County, and made his moonshine in the county's woods.

"When popcorn was doing moonshine, it was illegal. Highly illegal," said Williamson.

In 2009, a federal judge sentenced Popcorn Sutton to two years in prison for illegally distilling spirits. Sutton took his own life, rather than spending two years in federal prison, only growing his legend.

J.B. Rader and others who worked with Sutton are still making moonshine in Cocke County.

"Popcorn said if anybody's ever going to make my liquor, it'll be J.B.," said Williamson.

Rader works with Kelly Williamson at Adventure Distilling Company to keep Sutton's legacy alive.

"Our still is just like what's been running in the woods," Williamson said. "We're running the same thing."

Williamson said regardless of internet lists, Cocke County is a great place to live.