Cocke County, TN — Cocke County's 'A Glimpse Into Our Wars' exhibit will present over 100 pieces of photos, prints, military gear, a Quilt of Valor, a forty-eight-star American Flag, and other parts of an eclectic collection of memorabilia.

You can see it at the Newport Community Center at 433 Prospect Avenue in Newport.

It runs through Sunday.

The Daughters of the American Revolution have found a list of Cocke County men who served in World War I that was uncovered in a “time capsule” that will also be on display.

Among the many pieces, there are 40 black and white 8x10 photos taken by an army combat photographer in Vietnam between 1964-1968.

The photos were taken for publication by the Associated Press and United Press International and have not been seen since.

There are also 22 prints from the Marine Corps Combat Collection depicting scenes from Granada to Afghanistan.

The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a formal presentation of pins commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War for any veteran who served between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975.

That starts at 1 p.m.

Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger will serve free hot dogs for the veterans from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a presentation by Quilts of Valor at 4:30 p.m.

The closing speaker is Daryl Brady, Field Representative for Congressman Phil Roe, and members of local government.

© 2018 WBIR