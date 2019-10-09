KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you like to do the Dew, Knoxville is the place to be!

Mountain Dew, now Pepsi's popular lemon-lime soda jam-packed with sugar and calories, actually got its start right here in Knoxville as a mixer with moonshine.

There's a whole museum exhibit downtown that explains the origins, or you can read all about them right here.

But this could be even more fun. How about trying an array of Mountain Dew-based cocktails, desserts and more in downtown Knoxville?

Want to get back to Mountain Dew's roots and mix it with some alcohol?? Head to the Blackhorse Pub for four different cocktails containing the soda, including the "Hammered Hulk." The Hyatt Place offers the "Yes Can Dew" in both its lobby and rooftop bars. There's a couple of different versions of the "Mountain Mule" being offered downtown, including one at the Bistro at the Bijou. The Lost Tavern offers the "Code Red," the Drawing Room at the Tennessean offers a sip of "Tullamore Dew," and Boyd's Jig & Reel is serving up the "Old City, New Dew."

Looking for a lift without the liquor? Awaken Coffee is going the "Iced Matcha Dew" which combines green tea powder with the Dew for a cool refreshing drink.

Then there are the sweets. The French Market Creperie offers the "Rocky Top Dew Crepe" which involves chocolate chips, marshmallows, walnuts, and sorghum syrup. (They've also got a cocktail!) The Phoenix Pharmacy Fountain has ten Mountain Dew creations, including "Mountain Apple Cobbler" and Rightside Up Cake (Mountain Dew pineapple upside down cake with a Code Red glaze).

There's even a Mountain Dew scented candle at Knoxville Soap Candles and Gifts.