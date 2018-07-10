Downtown Knoxville — Over 45 brewers gathered at the Civic Auditorium Plaza this afternoon. Oct. 6.

The Knoxville Brewers' Jam gave crowds a taste of their best brews while local bands performed.

Guests got unlimited sampling of over 100 different beers and went commemorative glasses.

"We have major problems in our world, and these organizations that are a part of community shares, they're trying to help solve those problems, not just put a band-aid on them, but really solve them," executive director of Community Shares Shelley Wascom said.

The event raised $100,000 for several causes like the environment and social justice.

